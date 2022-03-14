Problem Capping These Games....

Talking heads rattling off stats like all conferences are on equal playing fields.



Example, how much do I have to hear about South Dakota State and their 3 point prowess!?



Sleeper!? They're slower than molasses and shooting against a very weak Summit Conference.



Conclusion, these puffy small conference records, and stats certainly discount the openers.



Moral of the story, look at fav first versus these small conference movie stars IMO.