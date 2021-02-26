Problems in Beantown

So as we approach the ASB and one game below .500, the pressure has to suddenly be following Brad Stevens. You look at the rumblings around the organization including lack of effort with a seemingly solid personnel nucleus, Danny Ainge making his case for a lack of effort and low motivation, and injuries (Smart) and inefficiency, mainly pertaining to inconsistency from Kemba Walker. Well I got one for you too that most are probably not noticing. What the heck has happened to Daniel Theis? 15 minutes in Atlanta and not a single speck on the box score? This guy who looks do badass on the court looks complacent, out of focus, and meek most of the time he's on the court. You've got a Tacko Fall on the bench lucky if he's even playing garbage minutes. How about giving him a bit more of a look? At this point he couldn't do any worse, and with his size he deserves a shot. The C's better figure it out quickly because a lot of faithful by now thought at the very least could compete when instead this unit looks totally lost during this recent stretch.