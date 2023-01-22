Prop it Up - Divisional Round

Valuist

EOG Master
I'm looking at a pair of rush props: Josh Allen Under 50 1/2 (+105) rush yards at Heritage. Weather should not be much of a factor. Cold, but not crazy cold. Possible light flurries but not much and very light winds. I think Allen will be able to throw the ball and won't have to rely as much on his running.

The other is McCaffery Over 66 1/2 (-115) rush yards at BetMGM. I think the Niners will be able to establish the run vs Dallas. The only question is will Elijah Mitchell vulture some carries away from Run CMC? It may not matter.
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

2
I took Allen over 7.5 Rushing Attempts in these big games he's notorious for tucking and running.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Eight rushing attempts for 26 yards today for Josh Allen.

'RUCA gets there.

VALUIST needs his McCaffrey prop to break even here.
 
