Prop it Up - Divisional Round

I'm looking at a pair of rush props: Josh Allen Under 50 1/2 (+105) rush yards at Heritage. Weather should not be much of a factor. Cold, but not crazy cold. Possible light flurries but not much and very light winds. I think Allen will be able to throw the ball and won't have to rely as much on his running.



The other is McCaffery Over 66 1/2 (-115) rush yards at BetMGM. I think the Niners will be able to establish the run vs Dallas. The only question is will Elijah Mitchell vulture some carries away from Run CMC? It may not matter.