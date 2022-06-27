Proxy Dave Tuley

Hey all,

Hope u all are staying healthy. Circa Millions 4 was announced about a month ago. If any of you are interested in signing up, I highly urge you to use good friend Dave Tuley @viewfromvegas. If you have problem contacting him, feel free to message me and I will relay. We are 11 weeks away from Opening Sunday. I plan to be at Circa July 15-18 if you are near cocktails on me . Best wishes to you all and of course hope the tickets cash. Cheers!

Tony