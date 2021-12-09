Punter In First Round NFL Draft?

It hasn't happened since Ray Guy by Oakland, however San Diego St Matt Araiza is a game changer, as follows:


On the season, Araiza has punted 76 times for 3,904 yards, ranking first in FBS history in punt average (51.4 avg.), 60-yard punts (18) and 50-yard punts (39). Out of Araiza's 76 punts, 36 have landed inside the 20-yard line as Araiza has posted a 44.3 net punt average. One of four players in the nation who is handling all three kicking duties (punts, PATs/field goals and kickoffs), Araiza has added 17 field goals, including three 50-plus yarders, and has kicked off 67 times (excluding onside kicks) for a 65.06 average with 56 going for a touchback.
 
Last chance to see David Araiza in an Aztecs uniform will be Tuesday, December 21 in the Frisco Bowl against the University of Texas-San Antonio.

The site of the game is Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Mountain West v Conference USA.
 
Very rare to see directional punting in the NFL these days.

Years ago, you couldn't watch an NFL game without hearing the term "coffin corner."
 
he sucks at kicking, hits draws only that turn into snap hooks at times. he is only a punter. some of the stats enhanced from mwc altitude. a pro bowler
 
