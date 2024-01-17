QB Slide Rule Needs To Be Reviewed

Heim
EOG Master
Did anyone notice on Josh Allen's 52 yard scamper for a score that he faked a slide on Steeler 40 thus freezing the defenders?
Moreover, how many penalties have you witnessed where they expect a defender to freeze mid-air once he lunges before the quarterback starts his slide. Penalty...
I get the intent but this slide is abused by the offense. Review.
Moreover, how many penalties have you witnessed where they expect a defender to freeze mid-air once he lunges before the quarterback starts his slide. Penalty...
I get the intent but this slide is abused by the offense. Review.