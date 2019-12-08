QRT Pole MVP Candidates

GameBred said: I understand the argument and not saying you're wrong, but what about:



1. Better team Success



2. The massive Defensive gap between them



Maybe I should have put Luka 3. That's the argument against LBJ and AD, they have each other but I would be hard pressed to pull LBJ from the 2 spot and he may end up #1 if UniBron ends up w/ the best record by margin. It's a really interesting race to this point. Click to expand...

The Lakers would still be a very good team without AD, the Mavs would be a sub .500 team going nowhere without Luka, it's hard to put two players from the same team in the top 3, and like I said, and you also posted, AD gets to play with LeBron, playing with the GOAT makes everything easier for AD, Luka needs to score, pass, and rebound for his team, Dallas isn't anywhere near the team the Bucks and Lakers have. If you took Giannis or AD off their teams, those teams would still be good, of course nowhere near as good as they are, but still good, take Luka off Dallas and you have a team that might not make the playoffs, he means everything to that team and he's playing at a very high level, right now I would have him ahead of AD, but like I said, it's not a knock on AD