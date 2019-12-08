QRT Pole MVP Candidates

1. Giannis
2. LBJ
3. AD
Thoughts? Am I leaving anyone out and please don't say Harden.
I guess you could put Luka 3 but AD is so good defensively, it's tough to leave him out of Top-3, ecspecially considering UniBron's Team Record but then again, LBJ and AD have each other.
