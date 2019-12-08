QRT Pole MVP Candidates

I Trade Therefore I Am
#1
1. Giannis
2. LBJ
3. AD

Thoughts? Am I leaving anyone out and please don't say Harden.

I guess you could put Luka 3 but AD is so good defensively, it's tough to leave him out of Top-3, ecspecially considering UniBron's Team Record but then again, LBJ and AD have each other.
 
The opening odds start here
#2
I think you covered basically everyone without mentioning the beard. Maybe Siakam gets at best an honorable mention given the fact the Raptors are still competitive even without the king of load management.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
#3
jimmythegreek said:
I think you covered basically everyone without mentioning the beard. Maybe Siakam gets at best an honorable mention given the fact tge Raptors are still competitive even without the king of load management.
I swear to you, I was going to mention Siakam as a Dark Horse. I watched LY's playoffs and I was like, this dude is their best defender.... his offence took me by surprise this year but I haven't seen much of him over the years.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
#6
FairWarning said:
How isn’t Luke a top 3 ?
If you wanted, this could be your argument:

1. Giannis
2. Luka
3. LBJ

The top two here don't have a comparable teammate. I have Giannis 1 now only because of that and his team's record. I think LBJ's the best player in the world but he has alot of help. How do you weigh that? If you're drafting to win a title this year, you're taking LBJ so maybe he should be 1; at least I'm taking LBJ based on experience alone.
 
EOG Master
#7
Harden has to be top three...just the fact he averages 13 points from the free-throw line is enough. I don't like his game either but the
numbers are eyebrow raising. He's a legit 'go to guy' in the crunch.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
#8
Heim said:
Harden has to be top three...just the fact he averages 13 points from the free-throw line is enough. I don't like his game either but the
numbers are eyebrow raising. He's a legit 'go to guy' in the crunch.
Heim took the bait.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
#12
Heim said:
Harden has to be top three...just the fact he averages 13 points from the free-throw line is enough. I don't like his game either but the
numbers are eyebrow raising. He's a legit 'go to guy' in the crunch.
Who are you kicking out? It ain't Giannis and it ain't LBJ.

That's the thing, how do you define MVP? Is it a numbers contest? Not to me. Westbrook won due to that thinking,
 
EOG Master
#15
GameBred said:
Who are you kicking out? It ain't Giannis and it ain't LBJ.

That's the thing, how do you define MVP? Is it a numbers contest? Not to me. Westbrook won due to that thinking,
I think AD is out....Lebron is setting him up perfectly this season with those corner 3s and pick and roll dunks. Without Lebron he's
Pelican AD. Lebron is Qtr MVP right now.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
#16
GameBred said:
We can agree to disgree. There is no way, in my mind, he's even Top-3. The defensive difference alone between he and AD is uncrossable.
And like I said, you ain't kicking out LBJ or Giannis from that list. I woulld take 20-year old Luka over him right now.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
#17
Heim said:
I think AD is out....Lebron is setting him up perfectly this season with those corner 3s and pick and roll dunks. Without Lebron he's
Pelican AD
That's still phenomenal but for some reason never translated to much team success.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
#18
Heim, Harden's a tough case to make just due to the team success of the other candidates. Like I said, it's still early.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
#22
It is said Ty Lue knows the strengths and weaknesses of LeBron James and that's why the Clippers hired Lue after the Lakers low-balled him.

#PsychologicalWarfare
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
#23
John Kelly said:
It is said Ty Lue knows the strengths and weaknesses of LeBron James and that's why the Clippers hired Lue after the Lakers low-balled him.

#PsychologicalWarfare
Balderdash. He's a Doc Disciple and Doc took him back into the fold.

LBJ's weakness = Free throws (although he is clutch late)

LBJ's Strengths = Everything else
 
kane

EOG master
#24
GameBred said:
1. Giannis
2. LBJ
3. AD

Thoughts? Am I leaving anyone out and please don't say Harden.

I guess you could put Luka 3 but AD is so good defensively, it's tough to leave him out of Top-3, ecspecially considering UniBron's Team Record but then again, LBJ and AD have each other.
I'd put Luka ahead of AD, nothing against AD he's having a great year, but playing with LeBron makes the game easier for him, whereas Luka is singlehandedly carrying his team
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
#25
kane said:
I'd put Luka ahead of AD, nothing against AD he's having a great year, but playing with LeBron makes the game easier for him, whereas Luka is singlehandedly carrying his team
I understand the argument and not saying you're wrong, but what about:

1. Better team Success

2. The massive Defensive gap between them

Maybe I should have put Luka 3. That's the argument against LBJ and AD, they have each other but I would be hard pressed to pull LBJ from the 2 spot and he may end up #1 if UniBron ends up w/ the best record by margin. It's a really interesting race to this point.
 
kane

EOG master
#26
GameBred said:
I understand the argument and not saying you're wrong, but what about:

1. Better team Success

2. The massive Defensive gap between them

Maybe I should have put Luka 3. That's the argument against LBJ and AD, they have each other but I would be hard pressed to pull LBJ from the 2 spot and he may end up #1 if UniBron ends up w/ the best record by margin. It's a really interesting race to this point.
The Lakers would still be a very good team without AD, the Mavs would be a sub .500 team going nowhere without Luka, it's hard to put two players from the same team in the top 3, and like I said, and you also posted, AD gets to play with LeBron, playing with the GOAT makes everything easier for AD, Luka needs to score, pass, and rebound for his team, Dallas isn't anywhere near the team the Bucks and Lakers have. If you took Giannis or AD off their teams, those teams would still be good, of course nowhere near as good as they are, but still good, take Luka off Dallas and you have a team that might not make the playoffs, he means everything to that team and he's playing at a very high level, right now I would have him ahead of AD, but like I said, it's not a knock on AD
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
#28
kane said:
The Lakers would still be a very good team without AD, the Mavs would be a sub .500 team going nowhere without Luka, it's hard to put two players from the same team in the top 3, and like I said, and you also posted, AD gets to play with LeBron, playing with the GOAT makes everything easier for AD, Luka needs to score, pass, and rebound for his team, Dallas isn't anywhere near the team the Bucks and Lakers have. If you took Giannis or AD off their teams, those teams would still be good, of course nowhere near as good as they are, but still good, take Luka off Dallas and you have a team that might not make the playoffs, he means everything to that team and he's playing at a very high level, right now I would have him ahead of AD, but like I said, it's not a knock on AD
I agree w/ everything you wrote so one could make the argument that Luka is the front-runner. I don't see that and I'm not sure you're saying that but I'll concede and put him at 3, but that is the best I can do.
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
#29
GameBred said:
Heim, Harden's a tough case to make just due to the team success of the other candidates. Like I said, it's still early.
Harden's also a tough case because we've seen how this has played out with him the last few seasons, and its inevitable. It's probably unfair, but that is in the back of some voters minds.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
#30
FairWarning said:
Harden's also a tough case because we've seen how this has played out with him the last few seasons, and its inevitable. It's probably unfair, but that is in the back of some voters minds.
Bro, you watching the Lakers game? Lizzo has courtside seats and they just interviewed her. I knew he she was, thanks to you, before her name popped up.
 
