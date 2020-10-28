Quite a big difference between the states

WildBill

WildBill

2
#1
#1
I'm looking at the lines in Nevada against the Colorado lines for MGM, Circa and William Hill and wow it's much different for NFL. Some totals like Pit-Bal a full point different. I thought these guys were going to risk manage nationally?
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
#2
#2
WildBill said:
I'm looking at the lines in Nevada against the Colorado lines for MGM, Circa and William Hill and wow it's much different for NFL. Some totals like Pit-Bal a full point different. I thought these guys were going to risk manage nationally?
Click to expand...


one point nothing.. at closing there are bigger differences. I have seen as high as 3 or 3.5 points on NCAA sides between offshore and states. crossing the pk... totals can swing too.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#3
#3
MrTop said:
one point nothing.. at closing there are bigger differences. I have seen as high as 4 points on NCAA sides between offshore and states. crossing the pk
Click to expand...
Sure but this is just reviewing NFL on Wednesday when you'd think everything got balanced out. I'm just making an observation, these guys were saying they didn't expect to have much or any difference that this was national risk management approach. Load of crap it seems they told us, they can't resist trying to shade us all and then bitch when we beat them at it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top