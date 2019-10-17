R.I.P. Patrick Day (August 9th, 1992 - October 16th, 2019)

Last Saturday in Chicago boxer Patrick Day was taken out on a stretcher and to the hospital after he was stopped in the 10th round of his match with undefeated Charles Conwell.

Thoughts and prayers to the family of Patrick Day, as well as to Conwell.

This type of thing gets reported on and everyone hass learned to be respectful etc. but the truth is if you include the boxers who are injured (Traumatic Brain Injury) these things are forgotten to history almost instantly.

Someone pointed out that boxing is more dangerous than MMA or TBI, and that is not a point tha can be argued, but there are several public instances of MMA fighters showing ample effects (Gary Goodridge, Spencer Fisher) so whatever changes are made, they should address both sports.

Two points -
#1 - it is a combat sport so eliminating all brain injury and trauma may not be possible.
#2 - I think it starts with forcing the doctors to have a real relationship with their patints and nt be just bureacratic paper pushers.


Thoughts?
 
Is head gear the answer to take away some of the contact.

How about cutting the number of rounds?

I saw the tito and chuck 30 for 30 this week. The last four knockouts that liddel took should have him as a veggie. How his last fight got sanctioned was criminal.
 
Is head gear the answer to take away some of the contact.

How about cutting the number of rounds?

I saw the tito and chuck 30 for 30 this week. The last four knockouts that liddel took should have him as a veggie. How his last fight got sanctioned was criminal.
I agree completely Chuck should never have been liscensed.

I think the doctor/patient relationship needs to be encouraged here. The doctors need to KNOW their patients intimately, not just be reading some other doctors test results from a yera and a half ago. Any signs of neurological deterioration should be a flag.

With that said, it is still going to happen down the line, but Ive been to too many shows where the doctors are on cell phones and just looking to put in a day work. It starts there.
 
My family knew Mitch Halpern since he was about 4-5 years old until his passing. They lived around the corner from us and we spent a lot of time together when growing up. I only went to Cal State Fullerton because his sister went there and she spoke highly of it.

Mitch officiated many fights but did one between Gabriel Ruelas and Jimmy Garcia - with Garcia dying 2 weeks after the bout. Mitch said very little about this match

Deaths in the ring happen. Always have and will. But deaths in the ring show how barbaric this sport is. I am not calling for it to be outlawed just realize the risks of it
 
My family knew Mitch Halpern since he was about 4-5 years old until his passing. They lived around the corner from us and we spent a lot of time together when growing up. I only went to Cal State Fullerton because his sister went there and she spoke highly of it.

Mitch officiated many fights but did one between Gabriel Ruelas and Jimmy Garcia - with Garcia dying 2 weeks after the bout. Mitch said very little about this match

Deaths in the ring happen. Always have and will. But deaths in the ring show how barbaric this sport is. I am not calling for it to be outlawed just realize the risks of it
jim rome interviewed mitch about that, it got a little bit heated
 
Obviously it is a tragedy that leaves a string of victims, the opposition being a major one. Sugar Ray Robinson was never the same after the Jimmy Doyle fight.
 
I sat next Halpren at Cox elem and FVHS, alphabetical order, Hatfield, Halpern. Mitch asked me to get him fight tickets for his dad to one of his matches in 90s, i was surprised Arum or King could not provide, he basically said he was scum, i think it was Arum.
 
Former jockey Pat Day's life changed the day he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior.

#WhateverWorks

#ToEachHisOwn

#BirdieMustLoveHim
 
Don't know the numbers but it felt like Pat Day finished second aboard the favored horse more times than he should have.

#PatientPatDay

In harness racing, it was rumored driver Herve Filion made a fortune from exacta pools by purposely finishing second in countless rigged races.
 
