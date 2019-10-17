R.I.P. Patrick Day (August 9th, 1992 - October 16th, 2019)

Last Saturday in Chicago boxer Patrick Day was taken out on a stretcher and to the hospital after he was stopped in the 10th round of his match with undefeated Charles Conwell.



Thoughts and prayers to the family of Patrick Day, as well as to Conwell.



This type of thing gets reported on and everyone hass learned to be respectful etc. but the truth is if you include the boxers who are injured (Traumatic Brain Injury) these things are forgotten to history almost instantly.



Someone pointed out that boxing is more dangerous than MMA or TBI, and that is not a point tha can be argued, but there are several public instances of MMA fighters showing ample effects (Gary Goodridge, Spencer Fisher) so whatever changes are made, they should address both sports.



Two points -

#1 - it is a combat sport so eliminating all brain injury and trauma may not be possible.

#2 - I think it starts with forcing the doctors to have a real relationship with their patints and nt be just bureacratic paper pushers.





Thoughts?