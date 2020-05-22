R.I.P. Stephen A. DiMauro

Neveragain
EOG Veteran
Stephen A. "Steve" DiMauro (November 29, 1932 – May 20, 2020) was a jockey, Champion trainer and successful breeder and owner in American Thoroughbred horse racing.
A native of Camden, New Jersey, in 1952 DiMauro was an apprentice jockey riding at racetracks in Florida and the New York area.[1] Ten years later he began making his mark in the industry as a trainer, earning his first New York stakes race win on November 28, 1962 in the Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. In his early years conditioning Thoroughbreds, DiMauro had considerable success with horses belonging to the Golden Triangle Stables of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania businessman, Tom Eazor. Among their successes was with the filly Lady Pitt who was voted the 1966 American Champion Three-Year-Old Filly. For other owners, DiMauro would train two more Champions during his career, both coming in 1975. That year, Dearly Preciousearned American Champion Two-Year-Old Filly honors and Wajima was voted the American Champion Three-Year-Old Male Horse. In 1975, DiMauro was voted the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer.
DiMauro was responsible for mentoring and developing many of the horsemen involved in Thoroughbred racing today. His experience and insight into the sport has earned him much respect among many. He gave Richard Migliore a chance, and Richard "The Mig," was a well-known jockey for many years until his retirement in June 2010.
Because of the multitude of accomplishments over a large number of years, Stephen DiMauro was nominated to the U.S. Racing Hall of Fame in February 2012.
I owe him a personal debt of gratitude on his 1985 win in the Rothman’s International Stakes at Woodbine with Nassipour.
He was 26-1 that day when I had $20 win and $50 place for just under $900 cash out. Good times.
A native of Camden, New Jersey, in 1952 DiMauro was an apprentice jockey riding at racetracks in Florida and the New York area.[1] Ten years later he began making his mark in the industry as a trainer, earning his first New York stakes race win on November 28, 1962 in the Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. In his early years conditioning Thoroughbreds, DiMauro had considerable success with horses belonging to the Golden Triangle Stables of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania businessman, Tom Eazor. Among their successes was with the filly Lady Pitt who was voted the 1966 American Champion Three-Year-Old Filly. For other owners, DiMauro would train two more Champions during his career, both coming in 1975. That year, Dearly Preciousearned American Champion Two-Year-Old Filly honors and Wajima was voted the American Champion Three-Year-Old Male Horse. In 1975, DiMauro was voted the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer.
DiMauro was responsible for mentoring and developing many of the horsemen involved in Thoroughbred racing today. His experience and insight into the sport has earned him much respect among many. He gave Richard Migliore a chance, and Richard "The Mig," was a well-known jockey for many years until his retirement in June 2010.
Because of the multitude of accomplishments over a large number of years, Stephen DiMauro was nominated to the U.S. Racing Hall of Fame in February 2012.
I owe him a personal debt of gratitude on his 1985 win in the Rothman’s International Stakes at Woodbine with Nassipour.
He was 26-1 that day when I had $20 win and $50 place for just under $900 cash out. Good times.