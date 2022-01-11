Raiders/Bengals

Expected weather: 30 degrees, rain, winds at 9 mph

Playing surface: synthetic turf

Line: Cin -6 total: 49 1/2



Previous meeting;: November 21, Cincinnati won 32-13.



The Raiders won their first 2 games after Gruden was fired, but shortly after that, Ruggs was arrested and the team went into a 3 game losing streak, including losing to the lowly Giants. This was game 3 of that streak. The 32-13 final was a bit deceptive, IMO. It was a 16-13 score with just over 5 minutes left in the game when the Bengals added 2 TDs and a meaningless FG in closing minutes. Penalty yards were big; 77 for the Raiders; 5 for Cincy, Yards per play: Raiders 5.9 to 4.1. The problem was offensive plays: 70 to 47 Cincy. Did the Raiders overlook the game? The week before they faced the Chiefs, and 4 days later they would go into Dallas for a nationally televised T-Giving game.



The Raiders, like their divisional rivals the Chargers, have one of the weakest HFAs in the league. But on the road they were 5-3. They've shown they have no problem traveling to the Midwest, winning in Cleveland twice the past 2 years, winning at Indy and Pittsburgh as well. As for Cincy, I've thought the AFC North is garbage all season. They are probably the best team in that division but this is a team that lost to both the Jets and Bears. The Raiders plus 6 the only way to play this IMO.