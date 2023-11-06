Raiders next coach

I think they keep this guy....players love him. The guy before McDaniels who was also interim, players loved him too, mistake to release him.

There's a story about Pierce when he was a linebacker for the Giants (played for Raiders too). A player on his team did something
to disrespect the Raiders, he grabbed that player on the sidelines and yelled, 'don't you ever disrespect my team again like that'

He's a keeper unless Davis does something stupid again. He's already on the hook for 85 million for the other guys.
 
This guy is jeff Saturday, he left lb poly for asu , word was he was about to get cann ed at lb poly, kids say he was disorganized and lazy, herm picked him up for recruiting purposes
 
This is a perfect example of when a bad team with a horrible quarterback, plays a bad team with another horrible quarterback, one of them has to win.
 
I don't think the Jets are bad. Formidable defense, good skill people at every position. Wilson just can't make plays when the money is on the line. It took a miracle catch by Raider TE to beat them. OTOH, Raiders are bad, but needed a attitude adjustment.
 
hackett needs more blame, wilson less. also the wrs do not run routes well, the other wilson only good wr
 
There's reports Davis wants to bring back Gruden contingent on the outcome of his lawsuit against league.
 
Pierce was out of the shotgun on their one foot line. Naturally running back gets tackled for a safety v. ATL.
 
