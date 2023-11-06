Raiders next coach

I think they keep this guy....players love him. The guy before McDaniels who was also interim, players loved him too, mistake to release him.



There's a story about Pierce when he was a linebacker for the Giants (played for Raiders too). A player on his team did something

to disrespect the Raiders, he grabbed that player on the sidelines and yelled, 'don't you ever disrespect my team again like that'



He's a keeper unless Davis does something stupid again. He's already on the hook for 85 million for the other guys.