Railbird is now a teenager

Hi everybody this is Matt,



Railbird turns 14 today, I created the character Railbird on July 28 1998 on bettorsworld. He has been through his ups and downs, and he has done it in his own sincere way. He did not want me to post that it his birthday, but he doesnt always gets what he wants. I hope you all have enjoyed Railbird as much as I have. I am throwing Railbird a surprise birthday party and I want you all to come. We will all be at the Aliso Viejo little leauge field on Sunday for the SoCal Regional Finals doubleheader in case anybody wants some cake and icecream. 12io4j2w90



For those that dont live in the Socal area and want to send gifts please send to Railbird Sports paypal account.