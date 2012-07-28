Railbird is now a teenager

EOG Master
Hi everybody this is Matt,

Railbird turns 14 today, I created the character Railbird on July 28 1998 on bettorsworld. He has been through his ups and downs, and he has done it in his own sincere way. He did not want me to post that it his birthday, but he doesnt always gets what he wants. I hope you all have enjoyed Railbird as much as I have. I am throwing Railbird a surprise birthday party and I want you all to come. We will all be at the Aliso Viejo little leauge field on Sunday for the SoCal Regional Finals doubleheader in case anybody wants some cake and icecream. 12io4j2w90

For those that dont live in the Socal area and want to send gifts please send to Railbird Sports paypal account.
 
EOG Master
Re: Railbird is now a teenager

Matt...I am happy you and your friends have named the little league field after me....my check is in the mail....
 
Banned
Re: Railbird is now a teenager

Teddy will be there he loves cake and ice cream but he's only 11 so if you can watch over him Matt I would appreciate it.

Dave...
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: Railbird is now a teenager

And the online personality Railbird will be 18 yeard old this Thursday.

How about a return to the EOG sports hour as a birthday gift?

:birthday:
 
EOG Veteran
Re: Railbird is now a teenager

I didn't think you could top your creepy reporter video, congratulations you outdid yourself.
 
EOG Master
Re: Railbird is now a teenager

Games 5 through 9 have been moved to Granada Hills Little League due to freeway closures related to the Sand fire. Granada Hills Little League is located at 16035 Rinaldi Street in Granada Hills.)
 
EOG Master
Re: Railbird is now a teenager

Here is when Birdie was just a youngin stalking youngins.

Little League out needed


Railbird
08-23-2000, 10:01 PM​

US championship game goes tomorrow,2 great announcers H.reynolds and B.musberger,the entertainment value beats the crap out of mlb.I need to know who is booking.

Scott Landau
08-23-2000, 10:06 PM​

Railbird, I'd bet McCain and Kyle would get a real kick out of that post. They don't even want to let you bet on COLLEGE kids!

Railbird
08-24-2000, 01:38 AM​

Thank for reminding me Scott,I must watch what I say in this 1 world government,the FarEast bitch slapped McCain and their going to do the same to the U.S.A little leauge champs.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: Railbird is now a teenager

still hanging around kids with cake and ice cream for the offering

seems, well............like rail
 
EOG Master
Re: Railbird is now a teenager

Oh my.
 
EOG Addicted
Re: Railbird is now a teenager

Gifts for what? Being a dick? Dude, you need some serious therapy.
 
EOG master
Re: Railbird is now a teenager

Racist Rail celebrates his birthdays at little league fields, not surprising in the least
 
EOG Addicted
Re: Railbird is now a teenager

It is incredible how fucked up the guy is...he has no empathy what so ever. He might be a zombie robot. His video on the homeless was cringe worthy.
 
