Doesn't get much more damning than that. Sam running into his USC bugaboo. Turnovers. It's why I thought he'd struggle in the NFL.

Which was a better QB class? 2017 with Mahomes and Deshaun, or the highly (over)touted 2018 class. It's becoming more and more clear. With Baker's serious regression, the class of 2018 is Lamar, who is a great weapon but not a great passer, Josh, who is a great weapon but not a great passer, and the beyond struggling Baker, Sam, and Rosen. Not pretty.