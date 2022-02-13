Railbird's latest past post

railbird said:
Seattle -17 over lamar
The following is a transcript of an intercepted phone call yesterday afternoon from Costa Rica to Orange County, California:
"1" : Yo Matt, this is "1".
Railbird: Shilbbiblubliblub.
"1" : Get the lifeguard's johnson out of your mouth, and listen up.
Railbird: OK Boss. What do you need?
"1" : We got a problem. It's Super Bowl week-end, and the site has little to no traffic going on. How can that be? We're supposed to the pre-eminent sports gambling forum, and
nobody's doing shit. We're getting crushed. We're not getting enough hits to justify continuing the site.
Railbird: I thought bringing in Computer Bob for the Grand Challenge this month would increase traffic five-fold.
"1" : Yeah, that's what I thought too, but Bob is getting his balls blown off.... so we can't even get the usual 500 posts thanking him profusely for his plays.
Railbird: No boss, I told him to take his best play everyday, and post the opposite of it. I thought people would come out of the woodwork giving him shit.
"1" : You did WHAT? You IDIOT!!! I should have known something was wrong. Bob never loses games that badly.
Railbird: So what do you want me to do?
"1" : I don't know.
Railbird: How about the usual racist, homophobic, anti-semitic thread? I can whip one up right away.
"1" : No, that shit's getting old. We already have a dozen of those, and they only have so much shelf life. Besides, I have to close my eyes and hold my nose when I read that stuff just so I don't lose my self-respect.
Railbird : How about a good anti-vax, anti-covid thread?
"1" : No, I already have Mr. Merlin working on that stuff 24/7. It's getting stale.
Railbird: How about where anybody who disagrees with Trump is a communist or a disciple of Satan.
"1" : No, I've read enough of that. You can only let Boston Massacre out of his cage just so often. And that other guy.....you know....the 12-year old who posts incessantly?
Railbird: You mean Dell Dude?
"1" : Yeah, him! That fuckin' act is wearing me out. Not even Winky who posts like a drunken sailor, wants to engage in that.
Railbird: How about a past post? That usually gets the crowd up and roaring. Those assholes..... Ouch, Viejo, and Kane will be all over it.
"1" : OK, but Matt....make it a particularly outrageous one. I'll alert Computer Bob, and hopefully all hell will break loose.
Railbird: I'm on it, boss.
"1" : And Matt, start coming up with some better stuff, or there will be no more monthly payments.
(End of Transcript)
