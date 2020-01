I don't know .. I think the Rams roster is still loaded with talent .. Gurley gets all the publicity and maybe he will never be the same after being injured but I think the loss of Kupp last year was massive he might be the most important weapon for Goff because he is always the go to guy on 3rd and long. .. defense still talented at every position and Aaron Donald is the best defensive player in the league .. Rams gained a lot of playoff experience last year and if the get HFA they won't be an easy out