Love the thread

A better question is why are the nets who have the best upcoming head coach imo so enamored with signing Irving who isnt coachable and letting the same type of offensive weapon who is coachable walk?



Why do great cash game players insist on playing wsop high buy in tourneys I have 2 dear friends stuck in the 20-60k range when the soft cash games are 20 feet away. Game doesn't translate.

Why is every college football preview magazine in such a rush we are 5 weeks ahead of schedule compared to 2017 with steele, athlon, lawrence..the transfer portal isnt done until July 15th by August 15th the 15-22$ per mag might be worst investments than betting Vangorder unders.

Am I the only one who thinks the pels stole the f out of the AD trade?

This could be Hershel Walker except Walker wasn't gonna sit out half a yr with a year left on a contract. Ball Ingram haven't even come close to developing yet and then you throw in 4 draft picks. Their ceiling is higher than the Lakers floor in 2 years imo.

Who is betting the Orioles at this point? Every day some guy has to be martinagling is my only reasonable explanation.

Tampa is in 1st place and the auto parts store giving away free lugnuts on Mondays outgrew them today I'm fairly sure. Portland, Memphis, Omaha, San Antonio someone has to want baseball by now.

Why haven't they come up with a one dog fits all puppy training treat. I have a 4 pound 8 week old shih tzu the treats at every pet store are huge compared to her.. she will be potty trained by 2021 at this rate.



Best 2 all and thanks for the space