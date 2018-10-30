Ranking MLB TV announcing crews

Thought this would give us something fun to talk about in the offseason.

My #1-#30:

1.) San Francisco. Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper are the best in the business. Smooth, relaxed but emphatic in the big moments, and there’s obvious chemistry between them in the booth. Flemming a solid backup but Jon Miller’s best days are way behind him.

2.) Cincinnati. Thom Brennaman solid baseball guy, and Chris Welsh and Brantley both underrated color guys. Prefer Brantley.

3.) Tampa Bay. Dewayne Staats is one of the best. Should have a national gig, instead he toils in anonymity in the worst MLB market in the country. Full disclosure: I have a soft spot for him from his short time with the Cubs when I was a youth.

4.) NY Mets. Gary Cohen is solid and when all 3 are in the booth (Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling) it’s a great listen.

5.) San Diego. Boston made a huge mistake firing Orsillo, and I’ve always liked “Mudcat” Mark Grant. There was some slippage with a well-past-his-prime Dick Enberg, but Vasgersian before him was solid too and Grant has paired well with all 3.

6.) Chicago Cubs. Kasper the consummate pro and Deshaies has grown nicely into the analyst role, although I felt Kasper had better chemistry with Bob Brenly.

7.) Detroit. I don’t follow the Tigers all that closely anymore, thus I had NO IDEA there was so much friction between Impemba and Rod Allen. I actually thought they worked really well together. Gibby a solid backup too.

8.) Pittsburgh. I have a soft spot for Steve Blass, but the team as a whole was better when Tim Neverett was still around.

9.) Oakland. Glen Kuiper not as good as his brother across the bay, but still solid and I always tend to gravitate toward the viewpoints of ex-catchers. (Ray Fosse in this case)

10.) Boston. Made a huge mistake firing Orsillo. O’Brien solid but can be boring. Remy top notch and Eck is never afraid to speak his mind.

11.) Chicago White Sox (POST HAWK.) Benetti is very good, as is Steve Stone. Was never a big fan of Hawk’s blatant homerism.

12.) Minnesota. “Circle me, Bert!”

13.) Baltimore. Gary Thorne a better baseball guy than hockey guy, and he and Jim Palmer have a nice rapport.

14.) Arizona. Berthiaume and Brenly average. Top 10 crew when Mark Grace is in the booth instead of the studio.

15.) Milwaukee. Brian Anderson is the consummate pro, but Bill Schroeder leaves something to be desired.

#16-30 coming next post.
 
16.) Toronto. Dan Shulman drags them down. The guy puts me to sleep. Buck Martinez/Pat Tabler is top 10 material. It’s interesting having a baseball guy doing play by play as well. I will always have a soft spot for Pat Tabler. The only baseball I ever caught at a big league game was a foul ball off his bat in Wrigley in 1982. He was a Pirate at the time.

17.) LA Angels. Jose Mota is solid but I can’t stand Gubizca and the play by play guy (can’t think of his name) is average at best.

18.) NY Yankees. Michael Kay would be better served sticking to talk radio, and Paul O’Neill is horrendous. I do like Ken Singleton.

19.) Texas. Dave Raymond is an improvement over the guy before him and Grieve is solid, but C.J. Nitkowski grates on me for some reason.

20.) St. Louis. Both Hrabosky and a rapidly-aging Tim McCarver drag down a competent play-by-play guy in McLaughlin.

21.) Colorado. Nothing really wrong with Goodman-Huson-Spilly, just kinda “meh.” Need to spend more time talking about the game and less time reading off the twitter feed.

22.) Houston. I believe Harry Kalas’ kid is the play by play guy now. In fairness they’re blacked out where I am so I don’t get to see them as often, but what I have seen hasn’t impressed.

23.) Seattle. Dave Sims is a blowhard and as blatant a homer as they come.

24.) Philadelphia. Tom McCarthy is fine, but John Kruk needs to go back to the studio. I’m a much bigger fan of this team when Mike Schmidt sits in.

25.) Washington. Combination of a blatant homer (Carpenter) and an incompetent analyst. (F.P. Santangelo.) No thanks.

26.) Kansas City. Joel Goldberg is the highlight. Only problem is he’s the studio guy...

27.) LA Dodgers. Railbird is spot on. Both Steiner and Rick Monday are horrendous.

28.) Cleveland. I’m probably being unfair here, but Matt Underwood has one of those voices that just grates on me for some reason.

29.) Miami. Jeter even ran 2 competent announcers out of town along with the entire starting outfield. Both new guys are trash, especially Severino.

30.) Atlanta. Joe Simpson needs to retire yesterday. How much trouble can the color guy get a franchise in in one season? He’s brought Chip down to his level as well. You would think that no call EVER goes the Braves’ way just watching these guys for 5 minutes.

Now, what say you?
 
Surprised to see the Tigers so high. Never cared for Rod Allen. Kirk Gibson is in a tough spot as he’s battling Parkinson’s.

One I would rank higher is Benetti/Stone. The best announcing crew the Sox have had in a very long time.
 
17.) LA Angels. Jose Mota is solid but I can’t stand Gubizca and the play by play guy (can’t think of his name) is average at best.


Terry Smith is the radio guy...he's passable. Gubizca has some good insight on pitching and not afraid to criticize the team however
most are sick of his call 'big fly' when the ball leaves the park. Mota solid but just rattles off stats from fangraphs. C+ grade
 
27.) LA Dodgers. Railbird is spot on. Both Steiner and Rick Monday are horrendous.

Joe Davis does most of the TV Games. Monday is purely radio and is only with the team because he saved the Flag while with the Cubs and hit a HR in G5 of the NLCS to send the Dodgers to the WS. Davis is decent so if the rating is based on 2 guys who don't do TV, or very little, your rating is way off

Angels: Victor Rojas (Cookie's son) does the games on TV. Mota does studio work and some fill in. Mota is a Titan and was on our 1984 CWS Champ team so no way I can say anything bad about him

True story on Terry Smith: He was FIRED! He was about to be let go because he "dared" ask for more money and the team Prez John CRAPino (Carpino but all who have met him CRAPino fits best) was gonna let him go. Then Rory died and Terry was kept. If Rory lived another few months, Smith is gone and replaced by someone. He got very lucky.
 
Len Kasper leaving Cubs’ TV booth for White Sox’ radio booth
A source confirmed that Kasper will fill the vacant play-by-play spot in the Sox’ radio booth alongside analyst Darrin Jackson on the team’s new home, ESPN 1000.

According to NBC Sports Chicago, Fox Sports’ Chris Myers will replace Kasper next to analyst Jim Deshaies in the Cubs’ booth on Marquee Sports Network.
Andy Masur worked with Jackson last season in what amounted to a tryout. Masur replaced longtime Sox voice Ed Farmer, who died April 1.
 
Is this list collectively exhausted and limited to just individual regional announcers by team? Otherwise if so, it's semi ludicrous to not see Joe Buck on this list considering he's done this for years regardless of what the general public thinks of him.
 
blueline said:
Len Kasper leaving Cubs’ TV booth for White Sox’ radio booth
A source confirmed that Kasper will fill the vacant play-by-play spot in the Sox’ radio booth alongside analyst Darrin Jackson on the team’s new home, ESPN 1000.

According to NBC Sports Chicago, Fox Sports’ Chris Myers will replace Kasper next to analyst Jim Deshaies in the Cubs’ booth on Marquee Sports Network.
Andy Masur worked with Jackson last season in what amounted to a tryout. Masur replaced longtime Sox voice Ed Farmer, who died April 1.
This is a shocker.
 
