Ranking MLB TV announcing crews

16.) Toronto. Dan Shulman drags them down. The guy puts me to sleep. Buck Martinez/Pat Tabler is top 10 material. It’s interesting having a baseball guy doing play by play as well. I will always have a soft spot for Pat Tabler. The only baseball I ever caught at a big league game was a foul ball off his bat in Wrigley in 1982. He was a Pirate at the time.



17.) LA Angels. Jose Mota is solid but I can’t stand Gubizca and the play by play guy (can’t think of his name) is average at best.



18.) NY Yankees. Michael Kay would be better served sticking to talk radio, and Paul O’Neill is horrendous. I do like Ken Singleton.



19.) Texas. Dave Raymond is an improvement over the guy before him and Grieve is solid, but C.J. Nitkowski grates on me for some reason.



20.) St. Louis. Both Hrabosky and a rapidly-aging Tim McCarver drag down a competent play-by-play guy in McLaughlin.



21.) Colorado. Nothing really wrong with Goodman-Huson-Spilly, just kinda “meh.” Need to spend more time talking about the game and less time reading off the twitter feed.



22.) Houston. I believe Harry Kalas’ kid is the play by play guy now. In fairness they’re blacked out where I am so I don’t get to see them as often, but what I have seen hasn’t impressed.



23.) Seattle. Dave Sims is a blowhard and as blatant a homer as they come.



24.) Philadelphia. Tom McCarthy is fine, but John Kruk needs to go back to the studio. I’m a much bigger fan of this team when Mike Schmidt sits in.



25.) Washington. Combination of a blatant homer (Carpenter) and an incompetent analyst. (F.P. Santangelo.) No thanks.



26.) Kansas City. Joel Goldberg is the highlight. Only problem is he’s the studio guy...



27.) LA Dodgers. Railbird is spot on. Both Steiner and Rick Monday are horrendous.



28.) Cleveland. I’m probably being unfair here, but Matt Underwood has one of those voices that just grates on me for some reason.



29.) Miami. Jeter even ran 2 competent announcers out of town along with the entire starting outfield. Both new guys are trash, especially Severino.



30.) Atlanta. Joe Simpson needs to retire yesterday. How much trouble can the color guy get a franchise in in one season? He’s brought Chip down to his level as well. You would think that no call EVER goes the Braves’ way just watching these guys for 5 minutes.



Now, what say you?