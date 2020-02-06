Raptors not missing Kawhi. Why?

Score the last 11 points in a furious comeback win over Indiana, Have won 12 straight. Now the #2 seed in the East.



Nice to see the defending champs looking potentially capable of contending with the Jimmy B's, Tatum and Browns, and the Greek Freaks.



This bunch has stepped up big time with the likes of Siakam, Ibaka and Lowry as well as VanVleet. The race for supremacy will be especially interesting after the ASB.