Raptors not missing Kawhi. Why?

jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
#1
#1
Score the last 11 points in a furious comeback win over Indiana, Have won 12 straight. Now the #2 seed in the East.

Nice to see the defending champs looking potentially capable of contending with the Jimmy B's, Tatum and Browns, and the Greek Freaks.

This bunch has stepped up big time with the likes of Siakam, Ibaka and Lowry as well as VanVleet. The race for supremacy will be especially interesting after the ASB.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#4
#4
Feels like Milwaukee's time to reach the NBA Finals.

The Bucks are a ridiculous 43-7 this season.

They were expected to win about 57 games this season.

I saw RSW totals of 56.5, 57 and 57.5.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top