Rapts/Celts Game 7 - whats the play?

Such an intriguing series - type of series you want to see played over and over again.

We have been treated to one of the rare defensive gems somewhat reminding of what older NBA playoff basketball is/should be about.

Can Siakam find anything to propel the Raptors into the ECF?

Will Tatum take the next step in becoming the star he is destined for?

Crazy to look at a total in today's NBA sitting at 203ish, but I can see this game having the winner land in the high 90s.

Celtics 98 Raptors 96 final
 
Both teams needless to say have gone through some bad droughts, not just due to good defense, but also some blown point blank gimmes and poor shot selection. I think Toronto will find a way to get Siakam and company going and salvage a comeback series win. While Siakam is a fairly good perimeter shooter for his range, he needs to be more of a post up presence as well as thrive on the defensive end, as Toronto has plenty of threats from outside in Vanvleet, Lowry, Powell and the OG. Tatum has looked great for the most part, but lost at other times when he's not on his game nor when his shot is not falling. Same with Kemba Walker. Smart is thriving in both ends of the court, and Brown complements Tatum as the first options with his overall play. If Boston can contain Siakam and play good perimeter defense, their half court and transition attack and patience to look for the high percentage shot will prevail. Consistency will be key in this deciding game.
 
