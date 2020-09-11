Rapts/Celts Game 7 - whats the play?

choslamshe
EOG Dedicated
Such an intriguing series - type of series you want to see played over and over again.
We have been treated to one of the rare defensive gems somewhat reminding of what older NBA playoff basketball is/should be about.
Can Siakam find anything to propel the Raptors into the ECF?
Will Tatum take the next step in becoming the star he is destined for?
Crazy to look at a total in today's NBA sitting at 203ish, but I can see this game having the winner land in the high 90s.
Celtics 98 Raptors 96 final
