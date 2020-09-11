Rapts/Celts Game 7 - whats the play?

Both teams needless to say have gone through some bad droughts, not just due to good defense, but also some blown point blank gimmes and poor shot selection. I think Toronto will find a way to get Siakam and company going and salvage a comeback series win. While Siakam is a fairly good perimeter shooter for his range, he needs to be more of a post up presence as well as thrive on the defensive end, as Toronto has plenty of threats from outside in Vanvleet, Lowry, Powell and the OG. Tatum has looked great for the most part, but lost at other times when he's not on his game nor when his shot is not falling. Same with Kemba Walker. Smart is thriving in both ends of the court, and Brown complements Tatum as the first options with his overall play. If Boston can contain Siakam and play good perimeter defense, their half court and transition attack and patience to look for the high percentage shot will prevail. Consistency will be key in this deciding game.