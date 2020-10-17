Ravens or Steelers? Who's better?

We have been critical of Lamar Jackson since day one and the tape backs up the claims that he’s a glorified running back, except this year, he isn’t running, at least when it matters most and extending the drive. Jackson has taken off and cashed in just 10 first down runs in 41 rushing attempts for a 24.39% 1st Down%. Last season he was moving the chains at a 40.34% clip. Jackson consistently misses throws to open receivers he often has one read and then checks down to tight end Mark Andrews. Unless you’re the Bengals, this is a very beatable team that has no business spotting points like this on the road.



What little market credibility the Eagles gained with Week 4’s Sunday night win over San Francisco is surely lost one after both of those teams got whacked in Week 5. The Eagles lost 38-29 to the Steelers, while the 49ers were embarrassed 43-17 at home against the Dolphins. However, despite the unfavorable result, the Eagles were not outclassed by the Steelers. Believe it or not, but Philly was down just two points with 11:27 to go in the fourth quarter. If you backed the Steelers spotting 7½, as we did, you were sweating bullets until a 35-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Chase Claypool with three minutes to go sealed the deal and luckily sent us to the pay window. Now, the Eagles are taking back a similar price here, at home, against a team that is not as good as the Steelers.