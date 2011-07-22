Menu
Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
Thread starter
nydoc
Start date
Jul 22, 2011
N
nydoc
EOG Dedicated
Jul 22, 2011
#1
Jul 22, 2011
#1
looking for some good longshots.
thanks.
N
nydoc
EOG Dedicated
Jul 22, 2011
#2
Jul 22, 2011
#2
Re: Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
Nedrow and RDalert please feel free to share some wisdom. all 3 of you guys are my horse experts.
JAKEPEAVY21
EOG Dedicated
Jul 22, 2011
#3
Jul 22, 2011
#3
Re: Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
got beat up at the Del Mar track yesterday..poker wasn't much better
:whip:
Teddy kgb
Banned
Jul 22, 2011
#4
Jul 22, 2011
#4
Re: Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
I got one that will knock your socks off......
Del Mar race #5 Huntington Harbour
nedrow9
EOG Master
Jul 22, 2011
#5
Jul 22, 2011
#5
Re: Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
i got a thread 40 days at spa doc
N
nydoc
EOG Dedicated
Jul 22, 2011
#6
Jul 22, 2011
#6
Re: Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
nedrow9 said:
i got a thread 40 days at spa doc
Click to expand...
anything today?
nedrow9
EOG Master
Jul 22, 2011
#7
Jul 22, 2011
#7
Re: Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
scrowl down
N
nydoc
EOG Dedicated
Jul 22, 2011
#8
Jul 22, 2011
#8
Re: Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
nedrow9 said:
scrowl down
Click to expand...
got it thanks. good luck today
trytrytry
All I do is trytrytry
Jul 22, 2011
#9
Jul 22, 2011
#9
Re: Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
race 7 longshot alert
8 THE FUNKY EXPRESS E PRADO 10
trytrytry
All I do is trytrytry
Jul 22, 2011
#10
Jul 22, 2011
#10
Re: Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
ouch wrong longshot!
2 $76.00 $32.00 $16.80
3 . $15.20 $8.90
9 . . $3.90
Ray Luca
EOG Dedicated
Jul 22, 2011
#11
Jul 22, 2011
#11
Re: Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
Race 8 im playing 8 with 3 7 9
P
pete mcmeat
EOG Member
44 minutes ago
#12
44 minutes ago
#12
Ray Luca said:
Re: Ray Luca... how about some plays from Saratoga?
Race 8 im playing 8 with 3 7 9
Click to expand...
just 1 dumb-dumb
P
pete mcmeat
EOG Member
44 minutes ago
#13
44 minutes ago
#13
guys picked half the field.....hahahaha
P
pete mcmeat
EOG Member
36 minutes ago
#14
36 minutes ago
#14
just kidding
