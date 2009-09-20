REAL SLIM SHADY IS 35-3 ATS WITH HIS LAST 38 BETS...

I was granted permission to access his betting account and I am astonished...

I don't have permission to say how much he won though it's more than a few black chips...:thumbsup

How can anyone go 35-3 ATS their last 38?

I don't believe I have ever seen this before...

Nice job Slim...:cheers

Verly isnt going anywhere
Re: REAL SLIM SHADY IS 35-3 ATS WITH HIS LAST 38 BETS...

Well done Slim....not a laughing matter. :+textinb3
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: REAL SLIM SHADY IS 35-3 ATS WITH HIS LAST 38 BETS...

What you fail to tell is that his other 6 accounts are 3-35 his last 38.

That dude hasnt made a "bet" in years.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: REAL SLIM SHADY IS 35-3 ATS WITH HIS LAST 38 BETS...

Just about all my money is made scalping, so the winning run is nowhere as impressive as it sounds. Betting games at -110 and +112 simultaneously makes it very easy to rack up winning days/weeks.
 
I want winners...
Re: REAL SLIM SHADY IS 35-3 ATS WITH HIS LAST 38 BETS...

RealSlimShady said:
Just about all my money is made scalping, so the winning run is nowhere as impressive as it sounds. Betting games at -110 and +112 simultaneously makes it very easy to rack up winning days/weeks.
Must be a lot of action on your Matchbook account!:+excited-Couldn't happen to a nicer guy, keep up the good work, Slim.:cheers
 
