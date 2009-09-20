REAL SLIM SHADY IS 35-3 ATS WITH HIS LAST 38 BETS...

I was granted permission to access his betting account and I am astonished...
I don't have permission to say how much he won though it's more than a few black chips...:thumbsup
How can anyone go 35-3 ATS their last 38?
I don't believe I have ever seen this before...
Nice job Slim...:cheers
THE SHRINK
I don't have permission to say how much he won though it's more than a few black chips...:thumbsup
How can anyone go 35-3 ATS their last 38?
I don't believe I have ever seen this before...
Nice job Slim...:cheers
THE SHRINK