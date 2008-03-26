Really bad beat!

So im playing in a nl cash game blinds are $5-10....im the big blind...2 guys limp in.... the button makes it $50 to go..... small blind folds....ive got like $400 in chips.....i imediately push all in, because i know i have him completely dominated with my hand...the other 2 guys fold (cause they both know im a far more superior player than they are) then this fucking idiot on the button calls my $360 raise without even blinking...... anyway the flop comes A K 9 rainbow:houra the turn is the 2 of hearts:houra and the river brings the 7 of clubs!:houra I SCREAM ...2 PAIR BABY!! and turn over my 2 of diamonds and 7 of heartsarty THEN THE FUCKING DONKY MORON ASS-HOLE SAYS...NO GOOD...IVE GOT A SET!!!!WHAT KIND OF DONKEY ASS-HOLE CALLS A $360 RAISE WITH POCKET ROCKETS?:+clueless