Really bad beat!

SHAWN GOTTI

SHAWN GOTTI

1
So im playing in a nl cash game blinds are $5-10....im the big blind...2 guys limp in.... the button makes it $50 to go..... small blind folds....ive got like $400 in chips.....i imediately push all in, because i know i have him completely dominated with my hand...the other 2 guys fold (cause they both know im a far more superior player than they are) then this fucking idiot on the button calls my $360 raise without even blinking...... anyway the flop comes A K 9 rainbow:houra the turn is the 2 of hearts:houra and the river brings the 7 of clubs!:houra I SCREAM ...2 PAIR BABY!! and turn over my 2 of diamonds and 7 of hearts :party THEN THE FUCKING DONKY MORON ASS-HOLE SAYS...NO GOOD...IVE GOT A SET!!!! THE FUCKING DONKEY MORON TURNS OVER POCKET ACES!:doh1 :doh1 :doh1

WHAT KIND OF DONKEY ASS-HOLE CALLS A $360 RAISE WITH POCKET ROCKETS?:+clueless THEY WERENT EVEN SUITED!!:doh1

THEN TO MAKE IT EVEN WORSE...THE FUCKING ASS-HOLE SUCKED OUT ON ME...ON THE FLOP!!:doh1
 
DA MAN

DA MAN

2
Re: Really bad beat!

Gotti
You really want to get sick about a bad beat. This happened to me in an online site I will never play at again.
Had $11,400 in chips playing $200-$400 NL. Dealt JJ bet $1000, guy come back over me for $3000, I thought hard but quickly and called. Flop J9J I made quads on the flop. I bet $3000 he raises all in I call and boy am I a happy camper. 4th street K, and river K, I lose with quad Jacks to quad Kings on runner, runner. Maybe I'm a sore loser but I have a hard time swallowing that as legit.:+clueless
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Re: Really bad beat!

Da Man - I'd be looking at an expensive bill for all of the things i broke in frustration if i was you. one of the most brutal beats i have ever heard of
 
gopherbob

gopherbob

EOG Dedicated
Re: Really bad beat!

DA MAN said:
Gotti
You really want to get sick about a bad beat. This happened to me in an online site I will never play at again.
Had $11,400 in chips playing $200-$400 NL. Dealt JJ bet $1000, guy come back over me for $3000, I thought hard but quickly and called. Flop J9J I made quads on the flop. I bet $3000 he raises all in I call and boy am I a happy camper. 4th street K, and river K, I lose with quad Jacks to quad Kings on runner, runner. Maybe I'm a sore loser but I have a hard time swallowing that as legit.:+clueless
Click to expand...

i won a hand like that a few days ago, i went all in on pocket k's against smooth called pocket a's. flop 10-a-10, turn k, river k. it was only a 1-2 nl game so i only won about $360. if this were live at the local card room (canterbury park), i would have been eligible for 25% of the progressive "bad beat" jackpot (loser 50%, winner 25%, rest of table splits 25%).
 
The Devil

The Devil

EOG Master
Re: Really bad beat!

SHAWN GOTTI said:
So im playing in a nl cash game blinds are $5-10....im the big blind...2 guys limp in.... the button makes it $50 to go..... small blind folds....ive got like $400 in chips.....i imediately push all in, because i know i have him completely dominated with my hand...the other 2 guys fold (cause they both know im a far more superior player than they are) then this fucking idiot on the button calls my $360 raise without even blinking...... anyway the flop comes A K 9 rainbow:houra the turn is the 2 of hearts:houra and the river brings the 7 of clubs!:houra I SCREAM ...2 PAIR BABY!! and turn over my 2 of diamonds and 7 of hearts :party THEN THE FUCKING DONKY MORON ASS-HOLE SAYS...NO GOOD...IVE GOT A SET!!!! THE FUCKING DONKEY MORON TURNS OVER POCKET ACES!:doh1 :doh1 :doh1

WHAT KIND OF DONKEY ASS-HOLE CALLS A $360 RAISE WITH POCKET ROCKETS?:+clueless THEY WERENT EVEN SUITED!!:doh1

THEN TO MAKE IT EVEN WORSE...THE FUCKING ASS-HOLE SUCKED OUT ON ME...ON THE FLOP!!:doh1
Click to expand...

I KNEW YOU WERE LYING WHEN YOU SAID YOU HAD 400$ IN CHIPS..........:dancefool :dancefool :dancefool :dancefool
 
The Devil

The Devil

EOG Master
Re: Really bad beat!

I BELIEVE MY BAD BEAT A FEW YEARS AGO WAS THE ALLTIME WORST......

ABOUT 16 GUYS ARE LEFT IN A 10$ REBUY TOURNEY THAT STARTED WITH OVER 2800 PLAYERS (I'M SITTING IN ABOUT 4TH PLACE WITH 2,000,000 CHIPS).............FIRST IS $23,000+ 16 PLACE IS $878....................7 HOURS IN I GET POCKET QUEENS AS THE BB........BLINDS ARE 2000-4000 WITH A 400 ANTE........

ONE GUY (CHIP LEADER) MAKES IT 40,000 AND THERE ARE NO CALLERS SO I JUST CALL.....

FLOP COMES Q-K-K.............


CHIP LEADER GOES ALL IN, I WIN I'M CHIP LEADER BY A LOT......NATURALLY I CALL....HE TURNS A-J UNSUITED.......NO ROYAL FLUSH........HE NEEDS A-A TO BEAT ME.....

WRONG....

TURN K

RIVER K

4 KINGS A HIGH

4 KINGS Q HIGH

16TH PLACE AND THE $878 JUST ABOUT COVERED THE COST OF MY NEW MONITOR THAT I HAD TO BUY AS I PUT MY HAND THRU THE OLD ONE.............
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top