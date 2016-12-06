Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale

rico1

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale

Moncada and Kopech the center pieces to the trade.
 
rico1

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Jon Heyman@JonHeyman
Sale goes to red sox, confirmed
 
rico1

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Jon Heyman@JonHeyman1m
Moncada, Kopech and 2 very young minor leaguers go to chisox in Sale deal. Moncada, Kopech obvs the keys for CWS.
 
rico1

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Red Sox are currently +$1,200 for the 2017 World Series.
 
IWishIWasAPro

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Nationals were supposed to get him so obviously the White Sox were blown away with what Boston offered. Moncada supposedly has the most power from any infielder you'll ever see.
 
rico1

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Bad day for Rizzo. He wanted a Scherzer, Sale and Strasburg rotation. Now he has to switch gears. Back-to-back winters the Red Sox land the big lefty starter.

Moncada is a 21 year old future star that can play third or second. White Sox got an outstanding return, but Sale's contract and abilities make it a great deal for the Red Sox.
 
wantitall4moi

wantitall4moi

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

richsox24 said:
That will go to +700 within days. +1200 is great value.
Not if they dont win and with futures this far out its impossible to get protection.

If Sox start slow youre likely to see +500 or more as deep as the All Star Break, if they suck youll see more than 1200, THEN you can decide what you want to do. Pre season odds in MLB are notoriously horrible. The Cubs were more DURING the World Series than at any time last year.
 
Valuist

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Moncada= Puig 2.0

Well White Sox fans, you can still watch Sale pitch in the 2017 World Series against the Cubs.
 
BumgarnerWins

BumgarnerWins

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Wow, the mental make up of David Price and Chris Sale... still seems like a playoff weakness to me.
 
DrunkenGoon

DrunkenGoon

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale!

Fenway - Where lefty starters go to suck!

I should put that on a shirt, + value
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale

Need to research the angle but I was told by a baseball devotee that tall lefties (6-5 or taller) perform well at Fenway Park.

I believe Bill James researched the angle.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale

James and his younger colleagues stayed in the office until after 1 a.m. that night, determined, he said the next day, to “work the problem to death.” One option was to acquire a particular tall left-handed pitcher who was said to be available. Someone had floated the theory that tall lefties were apt to be unusually effective at Fenway, where a ball being released from high off the right side of the pitcher’s mound would be obscured by the backdrop of fans’ T-shirts in the right-center-field bleachers, thus delaying batters’ reactions for a vital split second. Epstein asked James to check it out, so he did what he does better than anyone else—he devised a quick study. He identified thirty-six lefties, going back to 1987, who had won at least one game in the American League, and who were six feet five or taller. Of those, perhaps twenty-five had pitched in Fenway. He then compared those pitchers’ performances in the park and away from it—and concluded, alas, that there was insufficient evidence to support the theory. Another myth debunked. Oh, well.


Source: The New Yorker
 
Hangover

Hangover

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale

John Kelly said:
Need to research the angle but I was told by a baseball devotee that tall lefties (6-5 or taller) perform well at Fenway Park.

I believe Bill James researched the angle.
Drew Pomeranz is 6'5 and sucked donkey balls @ Fenway last season....6.48 ERA in 28IP. Maybe pitching injured tho...
 
Heim

Heim

Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale

Per twitter.....I wonder if Ortiz was serious re coming out of retirement?
 
