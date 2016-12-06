Re: Red Sox land the big fish: Chris Sale



James and his younger colleagues stayed in the office until after 1 a.m. that night, determined, he said the next day, to “work the problem to death.” One option was to acquire a particular tall left-handed pitcher who was said to be available. Someone had floated the theory that tall lefties were apt to be unusually effective at Fenway, where a ball being released from high off the right side of the pitcher’s mound would be obscured by the backdrop of fans’ T-shirts in the right-center-field bleachers, thus delaying batters’ reactions for a vital split second. Epstein asked James to check it out, so he did what he does better than anyone else—he devised a quick study. He identified thirty-six lefties, going back to 1987, who had won at least one game in the American League, and who were six feet five or taller. Of those, perhaps twenty-five had pitched in Fenway. He then compared those pitchers’ performances in the park and away from it—and concluded, alas, that there was insufficient evidence to support the theory. Another myth debunked. Oh, well.





Source: The New Yorker