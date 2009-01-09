Re: RED SOX SIGN MARK KOTSAY....



I have been a Kotsay fan since i saw him play for us his freshman year in 1994. he was the college POY when he led us to the title in 1995. he has made a lot of money in his career and saved a lot since his wife was dirt poor growing up and saved a lot once they got it. this is a GREAT signing - not a lot of money and someone who can play many positions



btw - you wanna see one of the HOTTEST sports' wives out there? check out Kotsay's wife Jaime (or Jamie - never sure which way to spell it). she is 6-feet of legs, ass and a smile that melts titanium