RED SOX SIGN MARK KOTSAY....

TONY MONTANA

Kid before you go off all crazy and shit....it's a 1.5 million dollar deal.
lol!!

The SOX signed SMOLTZ/BALDELLI/PENNY/KOTSAY...all for one year for a total of 16.5m. :thumbsup
 
I have been a Kotsay fan since i saw him play for us his freshman year in 1994. he was the college POY when he led us to the title in 1995. he has made a lot of money in his career and saved a lot since his wife was dirt poor growing up and saved a lot once they got it. this is a GREAT signing - not a lot of money and someone who can play many positions

btw - you wanna see one of the HOTTEST sports' wives out there? check out Kotsay's wife Jaime (or Jamie - never sure which way to spell it). she is 6-feet of legs, ass and a smile that melts titanium
 
Wow, why was it that cheap?

There seems to be very little middle (salary) ground now.

Kotsay is a very solid 'piece'
 
That was well put! :thumbsup
 
at that price beats the hell out of the other options like Sammy '''Listen ...
I want to reach 700 home runs at your expense of only 12 million in 09"
Sosa
 
Loved Kotsay last year, I think it's a great signing.
 
You know the rule, WD !

 
A Fullerton alum thread without a winkyduck post is like the Playboy Mansion
without David Spade.....it just won't happen.
 
only difference is i don't get airheaded Playmates preggo (at least publicly i don't). got to meet the future Mrs Kirk Saarloos when they were both at Fullerton and she is also a STUNNER - as GND as it gets with one of the trimmest bodies i have ever seen - i think her hubby has bigger boobs than she does
 
They also just signed reliever Takashi Saito

According to FOXSports.com, Saito's deal includes a guarantee between $1.5 million and $2.5 million. He could also earn more than $7 million if he reaches all of his incentives.

Saito spent the past three years with the Dodgers, saving 81 games with a 1.95 ERA.
 
not a bad move but Saito's arm is dead - like most pitchers there - he was way overused in Japan and now has nothing left of substance in his arm. nice signing - nice for the money - but he won't help much
 
7 mill in incentives?

Does anyone realize that all of us EOG drunks could have been agents?
 
