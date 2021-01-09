Redskins' Smith Inactive!

If he's smart he'll hang them up. He didn't want his career to end with that gruesome injury, he wanted to prove to himself he wasn't finished and could still play the game, no athlete wants to see their career come to and end by being carted off the field, Big time tip of the cap to him for going through what he had to in order get back on the field, but now it's time for him to live the second part of his life, the post football part, he's very fortunate he didn't die from that injury, and at this point he should be thankful he didn't reinjure that leg, he's got plenty of money, just enjoy the rest of your life with your family now and put football behind you