Referees gave Tulsa a gift

Pass interference penalties proved costly but flag thrown on 4th and 10 3 full seconds after the play ended by the ref some 30 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.



Very next play with Tulsa around the ECU 37 yard line, strip fumble looked clearly on replay recovered by the defense, but after replay look was ruled to be recovered by Dickerson of Tulsa with under 2 minutes remaining.



That's not all. A 4th and 5 for Tulsa showed a completed pass on the field with replay showing the ball clearly skidding along the turf. Refs once again incorrectly confirmed a catch. All of this led to an 18 yard rushing TD by TK Wilkerson with :28 left that would eventually give the Golden Hurricane a 34-30 win. ECU easily covered the 16 but ruined I'm sure a fat ML where available and dropped the Pirated to 1-4 overall, likely contributing to their bowl hopes. 3 mistakes inside 2 minutes. Expect the zebras to face some stiff discipline and possible fines and/or suspensions.