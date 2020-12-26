Referee's PI call on Miami

And we knew this would happen at some point: players getting "too cute" by intentionally going down at the 1 yard line and costing their team a game. It finally happened. Jacobs could've gone in for the TD but slid like Lou Brock to go down at the 1 yard line, to burn some clock. First off, the chip shot FG attempt barely was good. The same kicker had missed an extra point earlier in the half, and he damned near shanked this chip shot FG. But 19 seconds remained. And a stupid team like the Raiders is always capable of a personal foul. But ultimately, Jacobs should've scored a TD and forced Miami to get a TD of their own.