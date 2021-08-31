Regulated Sportsbooks in the U.S.

NowshesmyRuca said: Somebody's got to start making a stink about severely limiting or all together cutting players out. All this talk about how they care about "problem gambling". How much do you think somebody would have to lose before they got cut off? Infinite? They can't have it both ways.



Do you guys think with enough pressure on regulators that something can change? Or is this just the way it's going to be and we just have to find ways around it? Click to expand...

I know the regulators are always going to side with the businesses on their decisions on who they will allow to play. You can't really tell a business they must accept expected losses from customers. Just the way it is, vote with your money and stop patronizing the worst books. The big boys it doesn't matter, they will always have a take it or leave it mentality, but I stopped at Sportsbetting, SBK, Playup and now about to drop Rivers. What little I could get out of these books on the rare off line or small promo isn't worth it. These smaller share operators will feel the need to take on any action they can get soon and could allow higher limits if you stop putting action through them for awhile. With Nick the Dick out of William Hill/Caesars, maybe that too will be open to us at higher limits again. All you can really do.Eventually I'll move out of Colorado and have to deal with offshores that are still around and I know those are far harder to beat than these jokers in Colorado ever will be.