Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

must have had shitty bookies back in the 60's

who the fuk lets anyone bet 40k on a ivy league game?
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

Ivy league betting was huge back then. At least on the East Coast. This was also referenced in Casino when Ace moved the Cornell line because the QB's girlfriend was knocked up.
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

One other funny note, re: that clip. How bad was the old NBA 3-for-2 FT rule?

As if a pro should struggle that badly from the charity stripe.
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

in the early 80's, james caan bought a place at turnberry isle in north miami beach. he got hooked up with a local book that gave him the code name of "axel" to bet... true story
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

I'm hoping to attend "The Gambler" premiere November 10th at AFI Fest. They're going to do a limited opening, producers are hoping to pickup a couple of Oscar Noms; specifically a bald John Goodman. Only James Caan received a nod for the original. I was fortunate to see "Foxcatcher" a couple of months ago... it was an absolute standout. "Foxcatcher" and "Boyhood" are without a doubt the best two films I've seen this year.

My film "The Best of It" should have a trailer up late November, just finished the preliminary cut last week.
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

Factorial said:
I'm hoping to attend "The Gambler" premiere November 10th at AFI Fest. They're going to do a limited opening, producers are hoping to pickup a couple of Oscar Noms; specifically a bald John Goodman. Only James Caan received a nod for the original. I was fortunate to see "Foxcatcher" a couple of months ago... it was an absolute standout. "Foxcatcher" and "Boyhood" are without a doubt the best two films I've seen this year.

My film "The Best of It" should have a trailer up late November, just finished the preliminary cut last week.
Good luck, Factorial. "Best of It" sounds like it may have a gambling angle.
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

Factorial is one of my favorite EOG contributors.

He was the third person hired at TVG when the network launched in 1999 (?).

Talented filmmaker.
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

Factorial said:
I'm hoping to attend "The Gambler" premiere November 10th at AFI Fest. They're going to do a limited opening, producers are hoping to pickup a couple of Oscar Noms; specifically a bald John Goodman. Only James Caan received a nod for the original. I was fortunate to see "Foxcatcher" a couple of months ago... it was an absolute standout. "Foxcatcher" and "Boyhood" are without a doubt the best two films I've seen this year.

My film "The Best of It" should have a trailer up late November, just finished the preliminary cut last week.
is best of it the film about/featuring Ken Weitzner?
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

The Gambler was excellent- along with California Split and the Hustler some of the best gambling flicks made
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

DickieGreenleaf said:
is best of it the film about/featuring Ken Weitzner?
Yes to both questions. The four main characters in the documentary; Alan Boston, Ken Weitzner, Dink, and Lem Banker. it also features in a supporting role; Larry Merchant, Roxy Roxborough,Jimmy Vaccaro, Vegas Runner, Michael Konik, and former head linesman at The Greek, Rainbow.
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

Factorial, any chance u want to give some EOG guys the early director's cut? To get some early feedback. :)
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

The gambler is the best non documentary film i've seen about gambling. Owning Mahowny was too insular for my liking... at least in The Gambler you see his descent trying to bring down everyone around him as he destroys himself. A version much closer to the truth of gambling addiction than OW even if it's based on a true story.
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

Chickadee said:
The gambler is the best non documentary film i've seen about gambling. Owning Mahowny was too insular for my liking... at least in The Gambler you see his descent trying to bring down everyone around him as he destroys himself. A version much closer to the truth of gambling addiction than OW even if it's based on a true story.
I spent a few minutes on NBAreference.com, searching for that SEA/Lakers game. I was hoping that was a real game that SOMEBODY bet on. Pretty sure it was a fake.
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

Factorial said:
Yes to both questions. The four main characters in the documentary; Alan Boston, Ken Weitzner, Dink, and Lem Banker. it also features in a supporting role; Larry Merchant, Roxy Roxborough,Jimmy Vaccaro, Vegas Runner, Michael Konik, and former head linesman at The Greek, Rainbow.
I'd like to see this, anyone have an idea of where its available?
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

This looks decent, going to put it on the watch list in JAN when it hits the screens...here is the trailer. Wahlberg lost 60 lbs for role, starved himself for 6 wks.

 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

Looks like Goodman is taking on a tough-guy role similar to one he played in a movie called "The Runner".
 
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

Chickadee said:
The Gambler is the best non documentary film I've seen about gambling. Owning Mahowney was too insular for my liking... at least in The Gambler you see his descent trying to bring down everyone around him as he destroys himself. A version much closer to the truth of gambling addiction than OW even if it's based on a true story.
Will they get it?

Axel goes into a ghetto neighbourhood and allows himself to be cornered by a knife wielding pimp (Antonio Fargas) whom he tries to provoke into killing him. Once again he is taking risk to the limit - he has just committed an act that has further damaged his battered self esteem and his way out is to take a serious risk - this time with his life as the stake - because he is never more alive than when he has 'proven' his false theory that he is the captain of his fate.
The Gambler is a brilliantly acted,written and directed film perhaps too dark and intellectual in its approach
for most people.

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+gambler+brooklyn&t=ffsb
ChiTownJoe said:
Re: Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

This looks decent, going to put it on the watch list in JAN when it hits the screens...here is the trailer. Wahlberg lost 60 lbs for role, starved himself for 6 wks.

******** Review *******

The Gambler 2014 review, available free right now on Tubi App.
Starring Mark Wahlberg.

The characterization of the gambler in this entire film was to show him at his absolute peak of self loathing, degeneracy, alienation and addiction to self punishment in addition to his delusions of controlling all situations and people he came in contact with.
This is the least engaging or endearing part of the gambler’s character. To portray the gambler as summarily self destructive leaves audiences wanting and deserving more. They are fast tracked to the third act without any warning and without learning enough about the gambler to hate him, pity him or fully understand him.

At times the scenes were stylish like “Ray Donovan” but with less whisky. The writing was too intense. Over the top contrived, especially with the John Goodman loan shark character. Also too preachy for my stomach.

The casting was questionable. Brie Olson was still in diapers when Marky Mark was singing his hit song “Good Vibrations” in his Calvin’s.

Disappointed.
 
