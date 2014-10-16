Remake of film "The Gambler" - due out in December

ChiTownJoe said:



This looks decent, going to put it on the watch list in JAN when it hits the screens...here is the trailer. Wahlberg lost 60 lbs for role, starved himself for 6 wks.



******** Review *******The Gambler 2014 review, available free right now on Tubi App.Starring Mark Wahlberg.The characterization of the gambler in this entire film was to show him at his absolute peak of self loathing, degeneracy, alienation and addiction to self punishment in addition to his delusions of controlling all situations and people he came in contact with.This is the least engaging or endearing part of the gambler’s character. To portray the gambler as summarily self destructive leaves audiences wanting and deserving more. They are fast tracked to the third act without any warning and without learning enough about the gambler to hate him, pity him or fully understand him.At times the scenes were stylish like “Ray Donovan” but with less whisky. The writing was too intense. Over the top contrived, especially with the John Goodman loan shark character. Also too preachy for my stomach.The casting was questionable. Brie Olson was still in diapers when Marky Mark was singing his hit song “Good Vibrations” in his Calvin’s.Disappointed.