Remember when people used to talk about sports on sports betting forums?

ejd_5277

I do, and believe it or not it wasn't that long ago. The personal attacks over politics have gotten completely out of hand.

How many quality posters has this site lost just since I joined in mid-2016?

Can you blame them really? It's gotten to the point where it infiltrates even the Best Bet and contest threads pretty much daily.

I don't need to name the offenders... though you more reasonable folks who respond to them are giving them exactly what they want and that doesn't really help things. You know who you are, too.

I'm not against arguing politics on message board forums... but most places have a separate sub-forum in which.... oh wait, look!!! There's ALREADY a "Politics and Government" sub-forum right here on this site!!!

JK, I BEG you to clean up the main page and keep this shit where it's supposed to be. NO more "gentlemen, please," or warnings. You rarely follow through on said warnings, so of course they're not taken seriously. Back in the whole McIrish fiasco, you stated in response to one of my questions that part of your job is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment in which to discuss sports betting topics. (I'm paraphrasing a bit because I can't remember the exact quote. I'm close though.)

Does EOG as it stands currently fit that description in your opinion?

I understand that you have a personal relationship with a lot of these posters and that makes it tougher for you. I get it. If you don't want to do it, make me a temporary mod for 30 days and I'll be the bad guy. No one will be perma-banned, but I guarantee you that when I'm done there won't be any more political posts (or associated juvenile name-calling) on the main page.

I've met one poster here one time in real life and that's ComptrBob. He joined some friends and I for dinner in Tahoe once. Besides that the closest I have to a personal relationship I guess is FairWarning, and that's only because he and I happened to grow up 15 minutes from each other, and we occasionally PM about stuff back home, like when someone we both know passes or whatever. I've never met him.

In other words, this will be done without fear or favor.

I don't work my real job again until June 1... I have time.
 
billysink

Ban Sinker he is a berry bad man all he does is troll the posters who are their own uncles or are stuck in grade 4 at the age of 42. Then they cry and do the ignore hissy while reading every word.

He don't talk too much sports and he don't pay his tab just to piss off the inbreds.

Plus he was mean to TabletBob and another poster some fat puerco who might not last till football season.

Do the right thing here JK, we were all feared Qwerty warriors until he showed up and shoved it all up our asses for sport.

Is that a sport John?
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

Be careful young lad. Betdsi tried to stiff Pattycakes over $900. They did stiff me. Over $160. I've been lucky. I've heard many horror stories but this is the first time I've been stiffed by an offshore book. Bet with legal books and you get paid within a day or even an hour after a payout is requested.


Very Dumb Dude has a couple of Nazi threads on page one. "Carry on Nazi" was actually sticky by JK? I created an odds thread that was quickly deleted after TonyMush complained. It's obvious who EOG caters too.

1. Carry on Very Dumb Dude
2. Carry on Bruce
 
WildBill

WildBill

Doesn't even take bans, just moving posts to the politics. Or as I have seen done on other non-gambling forums, you cut out any politics stuff and dump it into a catchall orphaned politics thread off in the proper place. They wisely take even a post that starts on the subject and then falls off the rails into politics and throw it into a misc politics thread. Looks hilarious when you see all the nonsense there. Teaches posters if they don't stay on topic at hand their stuff isn't going to stick around.
 
billysink

Guy seem sharp ^^^^^^^
 
billysink

Catering? Gimme a grilled pastraham a fried donut and a Pepsi Cola.

Put it on my tab Carter and grab me a smoke.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Thanks for your thoughts, EJD.

I'm on the road right now.

I will return to the EOG wars next Tuesday.

Allow me until May 4 to institute your policy changes.

Agree with you and WILDBILL: No bans but every non-related sports/sports betting contributions to be moved from the main stage.

I also need to draw a red line (indelible ink) with Dude and 'Runner.
 
