Remember when people used to talk about sports on sports betting forums?

I do, and believe it or not it wasn't that long ago. The personal attacks over politics have gotten completely out of hand.



How many quality posters has this site lost just since I joined in mid-2016?



Can you blame them really? It's gotten to the point where it infiltrates even the Best Bet and contest threads pretty much daily.



I don't need to name the offenders... though you more reasonable folks who respond to them are giving them exactly what they want and that doesn't really help things. You know who you are, too.



I'm not against arguing politics on message board forums... but most places have a separate sub-forum in which.... oh wait, look!!! There's ALREADY a "Politics and Government" sub-forum right here on this site!!!



JK, I BEG you to clean up the main page and keep this shit where it's supposed to be. NO more "gentlemen, please," or warnings. You rarely follow through on said warnings, so of course they're not taken seriously. Back in the whole McIrish fiasco, you stated in response to one of my questions that part of your job is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment in which to discuss sports betting topics. (I'm paraphrasing a bit because I can't remember the exact quote. I'm close though.)



Does EOG as it stands currently fit that description in your opinion?



I understand that you have a personal relationship with a lot of these posters and that makes it tougher for you. I get it. If you don't want to do it, make me a temporary mod for 30 days and I'll be the bad guy. No one will be perma-banned, but I guarantee you that when I'm done there won't be any more political posts (or associated juvenile name-calling) on the main page.



I've met one poster here one time in real life and that's ComptrBob. He joined some friends and I for dinner in Tahoe once. Besides that the closest I have to a personal relationship I guess is FairWarning, and that's only because he and I happened to grow up 15 minutes from each other, and we occasionally PM about stuff back home, like when someone we both know passes or whatever. I've never met him.



In other words, this will be done without fear or favor.



I don't work my real job again until June 1... I have time.