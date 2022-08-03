Remembering Vin Scully

Recognized as the best in the business, as a broadcaster, who not just in baseball where you, the fan could just sit back for a couple of hours and listen to him broadcast a game in solo fashion with no need of a sidekick or color guy as partners would be called in the past. Scully went on to be a legend at what he did best



Whether it be the amazingly dranatic world series HR bya hobbling Kirk Gibson off Dennis Eckersley in game 1 of the 1988 World Series, Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series, against the Dodgers, Billy Buckner's error on a grounder through his legs, that propelled the Mets to eventually win the 1986 World Series over the Boston Red Sox, Dwight Clark's catch against the Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship game at Candlestick Park that sent the San Francisco 48ers to the Super Bowl. He went on to be a part of broadcasting 25 World Series, 20 no hitters, and countless other historic baseball moments along with calling numerous golf tournaments, Sculltly also announced in 12 all star games, 3 perfect games, (Larsen, Koufax, Dennis Martinez) and would go on to be the youngest broadcast to ever call a World Series.



Scully spent a total of 67 years announcing Brooklyn, and eventually Los Angeles baseball games in the Dodgers organization. He passed away yesterday evening at the age of 94. RIP