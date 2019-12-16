Replay Rule Clarification Please

Last week at the end of the New England game against KC, Edelman scored a TD but the refs incorrectly ruled he stepped out of bounds inside the 5. Replay showed he didn’t. Patriots had no challenges left so couldn’t ask for a review. The announcers said had the refs ruled it a TD the play could have been reviewed and confirmed. But since it was ruled no TD it could not be reviewed automatically, only challenged had the team still had one available. Ok, unfair but got it.



Now yesterday the end of the Atlanta S.F. Game. With 2 seconds left a pass to Julio Jones, stopped at the goal line. Refs rule he was stopped short, no TD game over. Next they say it is an automatic review. My question is why is this an automatic review but the Pats play was not. Both times the team scored but the refs ruled he didn’t. They said without a team challenge it was not reviewable in the Pats case but this one was not a Falcons challenge.



Is it because this was at the goal line? Why should it matter the bad call last week was at the 3 yard line. Just seems like a very inconsistent application of the rule. Both should have been an automatic review and reversals.