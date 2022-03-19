Rex Chapman said "Rest in Peace, Pete Gillen" but Gillen is still alive!

H

homie1975

Is Rex an alcoholic or drug addict?

It came up on the March Madness CBS Studio Show and during a piece on the Providence team, and no one else on set even said anything about it!

WVA Coach Bob Huggins was on set and back in the day while at Cincinnati, he had a huge rivalry (and dislike) for Coach Gillen when the latter was at Xavier.

"Huggy Bear" said nothing!

Did Gillen die but somehow the internet missed it??
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Last tweet from Gillen was March 8.

But he's a sporadic user of social media.

At 74, he's a candidate to die in these uncertain times.
 
