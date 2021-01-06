These Trump humpers are trying to shut down Congress. Thousands of Trump humpers are trying to storm the House. The House has been shut down. I'm sure Benedict Donald will be ordering for the military to tear gas and shoot rubber bullets at these Right wing fascist rioters very soon.



These rioters are being compared to the Nazi's trying to keep Hitler in power. Shame on the Republicon Senators and Congressmen and women encouraging this treason.