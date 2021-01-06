Right wing fascist

These Trump humpers are trying to shut down Congress. Thousands of Trump humpers are trying to storm the House. The House has been shut down. I'm sure Benedict Donald will be ordering for the military to tear gas and shoot rubber bullets at these Right wing fascist rioters very soon.

These rioters are being compared to the Nazi's trying to keep Hitler in power. Shame on the Republicon Senators and Congressmen and women encouraging this treason.
 
A fascist attempt to overthrow the government of the United States. They have stormed the Capitol building holding Trump and Confederate flags. If this isn't treasonous & seditious behavior inspired by Trump and his sons, then I don't know what is .
 
What if it was foreigners committing battery on capitol police and trying to storm the building? These fucking clowns would call it terrorism and declare war on three countries. But oh its just trailer park people from West Virginia and Mississippi, that makes them "patriots".
 
