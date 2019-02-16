Rillito Park

About Rillito Park

Rillito Park is a historic racetrack and the birthplace of Quarter Horse racing.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and close after the last Simulcast race.

General Admission is $5 and Clubhouse Admission is $10.

No outside food or beverages are allowed in. Please no pets



10 dollars to get into the clubhouse for a place that has less than 1K in the double pool
 
Your previous travels fooled me.

Enjoy the day in Chicago.

Eighty-four degrees with bright sunshine here in beautiful Costa Rica.
 
chalk was taken for a nickle at TuP in his last....got caught up in a speed duel....impressive ride by the jockey on the winner...she could end up as the queen of the NW when she goes back up there
 
Never been to Rillito Park.

The good news about a lot of bush tracks is the simulcast menu.

I would be hard-pressed to visit a small racetrack without the opportunity to play elsewhere.

I plan to visit Hipódromo Presidente Remón in April.

The track in Panama City, Panama gave Laffit Pincay, Jr. his start.

In fact, Laffit's jockey school is located at the track.

Graduates include Jacinto Vaszuez, Jorge Velasquez, Alex Solis and Kentucky Derby rule-breaker Luis Saez.
 
4th race = clearly fastest number
5th race 2nd fastest number
6th = clearly fastest number

$2 pick 3 = $107
cant bet a lot on it obviously but the money is still green
 
