About Rillito Park
Rillito Park is a historic racetrack and the birthplace of Quarter Horse racing.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and close after the last Simulcast race.
General Admission is $5 and Clubhouse Admission is $10.
No outside food or beverages are allowed in. Please no pets
10 dollars to get into the clubhouse for a place that has less than 1K in the double pool
