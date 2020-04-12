RIP Glenn Beckert

I was just reading this yesterday, from Bill James Online (although not authored by Bill James):
Beckert only had a few years in the 70’s.
I guessed Joe Morgan #1
Quibbles:Altuve too low, Knoblauch too high
Top 25 Second Basemen of the Past 50 Years -
Rank Name
1 Joe Morgan
2 Rod Carew
3 Ryne Sandberg
4 Roberto Alomar
5 Robinson Cano
6 Bobby Grich
7 Chase Utley
8 Lou Whitaker
9 Craig Biggio
10 Willie Randolph
11 Dustin Pedroia
12 Jeff Kent
13 Jose Altuve
14 Frank White
15 Davey Lopes
16 Ian Kinsler
17 Chuck Knoblauch
18 Brandon Phillips
19 Ray Durham
20 Julio Franco
21 Placido Polanco
22 Robby Thompson
23 Orlando Hudson
24 Bill Doran
25 Brian Roberts