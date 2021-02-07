RIP Marshall Cassidy

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Cassidy was 75.
Track announcer at NYRA racetracks for the decade of the '80's.
Known for his accurate margins when calling the races, thanks in large part to his background as a longtime chart-caller.
Loved his machine-gun style delivery with precise diction.
