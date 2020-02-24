RIP Meatman

Was very entertaining.



Loved his radio show. Took shots at all and even himself at times. It was shtick.



Limo Driver segment was my favorite.



During New Orleans Hurricane he did seek to help one of his radio contributors Sid from Jefferson.



Also spent time with Big Brothers and Big Sisters charity in Las Vegas.



Was an usher at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Las Vegas.



Got the word out to take care of service industry employees in the casinos on his show. Said to tip good service because he was once a server.



Have lasting memories of some of the funniest things I have heard on the radio from his show.



Most memorable was when Matt Youman's wrote a fluff piece in the RJ about Bob Scucci's run sportsbooks. He went on the air describing how Youman's was sucking Scucci's Ass Juice. Loved when he played clips of competitive shows and his funny comments about them. Favorite target of that was Tim Trushell.