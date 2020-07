The rest of the Palace of Auburn Hills was imploded early this morning to make way for an industrial park. I had lots of great memories there, Pistons, concerts, etc. Only 30 years old, the place became the blue print for NBA arenas. Who could forget the Malace at the Palace when Ron Artest went into the stands, with disgraced ref Tim Donaghy working that game. The Pistons now play at Little Caesars Arena, and NBA basketball just isnt the same.