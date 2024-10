Dave Cokin knew Pete Rose well.



They worked together on the radio for several years in Las Vegas.



You'll remember Pete Rose constantly denied betting on baseball until a book publishing deal came his way.



Then he admitted to betting on baseball.



Amazingly, Cokin believed Pete Rose for years when Rose was in denial.



Why?



Because Cokin claimed "Pete had no idea what the numbers -150 and +130 meant."



I chuckled.



You better believe Pete knew exactly what the numbers 6 1/2-7 1/2 meant.



That's the Eastern baseball line designation.