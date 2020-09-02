RIP Tom Seaver

jimmythegreek
Just breaking. The Hall of Famer, 1967 NL ROY, and three time Cy Young award winner was 75.
Seaver went 311-205 with a 2.86 ERA in his illustrious career that featured a World Series title for the NY Mets in 1969, and amassed 3,640 total strikeouts. He was a 12 time All Star as well.
