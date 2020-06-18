Rivers Chicago sportsbook

Illinois typically requires residents to first visit a casino but due to the coronavirus pandemic, people in the state are temporarily allowed to sign up and place bets from home at BetRivers.com. And the sportsbook is offering a match bonus of up to $250 on first-time deposits.

“While entertainment options are limited as we seek to minimize the spread of the virus, we are focused on BetRivers.com providing sportsbook players with a high-quality on-line product with exciting sports betting options,” Schwartz said. “We will have great customer service with fast payouts and an overall friendly approach that treats every player with honesty and care.”