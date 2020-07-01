RJ Bell & NE Patriots RSW Number....

EOG Master
I guess their RSW is 8.5. Now Bell says the market is so intuitive that PATS signing another Qb like Winston or Newton was baked into the number.

Otherwise they would have opened it 8....

Sure there are RSW totals that are skewed based on rumor like Lebron back to Cavs or Lakers, but I doubt this was the case here. Sounds good
on radio however.



P.S. Number did move to 9o -25 after the signing.
 
My book has over 9 -160. I played under 9+130 yesterday.
 
I like what I have

Pats Ov8.5 -110
Pats Un9.5 -110

It is a "20-to-1" parlay. I either win 2 units or lose 0.10

Assuming we actually have a season and right now, knowing what is going on in the USA, not so sure that actually happens
 
Fezzik rates Cam #25 right now....#15 if healthy yet he projects Cam worth 1.5 games to NE if he starts...Don't see that.
Stidham is no stiff. Belichick is high on him. In other words, Fezzik still thinks there is value in the over.
 
I just don’t think he’s healthy, he may never. Poor throwing mechanics with accuracy issues don’t help. I really thought Hoodie would go for Dalton.
Do you think the market forsaw a FA signing with hoodie raising the number half a game in the opener? That's what Bell is saying.
 
It became obvious when they didn’t draft a qb. Hosting Miami week 1 is the prefect team for NE. I’m just not sold that his weapons are better in NE than in Carolina, and he’s probably not making them better either. The D is still elite.
 
