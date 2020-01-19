RJ Bell trying to sound sharp with a 5k bet

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
He was bragging this week about betting the superbowl line due to his idea that KC is the best team left in the playoffs and bet the AFC pk for $5000.
RJ Bell
@RJinVegas
Questions about why I like: AFC pick'em over NFC Image shows the calculation: * Our line for 4 matchups (many will disagree) * Chance of matchup (based on market price on today's games * Our line weighted by chance it will be matchup. AFC -2.5 true line IMO So pick'em = value
