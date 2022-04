Times they are a change'n...



Kapler of the Giants took out Webb when he was totally cruising yesterday, and it almost cost the Giants with Duval still learning the closer role.

I have no problem with that.



Kapler is also ditching the "Old School" think'n with letting his players steal 2nd up 10 in the 8th stuff.



Kapler doesn't mind pulling pitchers in the 4th instead of trying to get the pitchers go at least 5 so they get the win...