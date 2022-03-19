Robot Truckers Could Replace 500K U.S. Jobs

Amid a severe driver shortage, a new study says 90% of long-haul trucking could be replaced by self-driving.

Several startups are betting on the robots, including TuSimple, a San Diego, Calif.-based company that says its self-driving systems reduce fuel consumption by as much as 10%. In December, the company removed its human chaperones on an 80-mile stretch of road between Phoenix and Tucson. ( It plans to start deliveries in large swaths of the country without human drivers by the end of next year.