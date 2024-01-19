Ron "Skinny" Boyles appears on VSIN tonight and tells a story on how he became homeless after an NCAAB bad beat

Boyles is a gambler's gambler....he's experienced all the ups and downs betting in Vegas. Most of the guys on social media
only show the winning side. How many bettors have the sports book manager approach them after a bet is in wanting
to cancel said bet because the bettor had more information than the book?
 
So I listened to the VSIN segment replay with Skinny and Youmans where Skinny told his bad beat story.
I was also interested in the story of his modest accommodation at 6th and Carson downtown.
Here’s what the Internet said.
I’m presuming it was renamed John E. Carson hotel.
It was described by the Internet as a flophouse.
As skinny said, bathroom down the hall and TV was an extra $5/ week.
64 rooms; men only (You know it has to be classy when it rents to men only.)
Good times. Dick the Pick also sounds interesting.

Now the property is home to Carson Kitchen, a very stylish and sexy new upscale restaurant.
 
You do good research, all true.
 
Gotta love Ron Boyles.

He visited with me on the radio quite often in Las Vegas.

We also shared some competitive times on the basketball courts in Las Vegas.

My favorite exchange with Boyles came inside the radio booth at the Stardust when I asked him for a day in the life of a professional sports bettor.

This is in the days before betting apps and the emergence of real-time sports betting data where real gamblers would walk from casino to casino shopping for the most favorable point spreads and looking for the highest limits.

Boyles began by saying he usually started his rounds at the downtown sports books in Las Vegas.

I wanted a detailed account of his day so I innocently interrupted to ask, "Where do you park downtown?"

To which Boyles quickly responded, "What are you trying to do.....get me jumped?"
 
