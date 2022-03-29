Fuck Rooney.



And Fuck His Rule.



Owner Pays All The Bills.



Hire Whomever The Fuck You Want.



You Own The Business.



Who Gives 2 Fucks About Color Or What's Between Your Legs, When It Comes To Employment.



Who Assumes All The Liability ?



The Business Owner.







NFL says all teams must add minority offensive coach, expands Rooney Rule to include women​

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- All 32 NFL teams will hire a minority offensive assistant coach for the 2022 season, part of a series of policy enhancements announced Monday to address the league's ongoing diversity efforts.



The coach can be "a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority," according to the policy adopted by NFL owners during their annual meeting, and will be paid from a league-wide fund. The coach must work closely with the head coach and the offensive staff, with the goal of increasing minority participation in the pool of offensive coaches that eventually produces the most sought-after candidates for head-coaching positions.